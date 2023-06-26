Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $9,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,777,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,270,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,821,000 after buying an additional 576,836 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ares Management by 808.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 544,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 484,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,383,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE ARES opened at $90.41 on Monday. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $55.45 and a twelve month high of $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.81.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,288,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,294,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,597,381.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 165,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $13,757,907.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,481,496.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,288,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,294,654 shares in the company, valued at $799,597,381.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 990,756 shares of company stock worth $21,263,324 and have sold 12,500,076 shares worth $350,203,824. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ares Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.