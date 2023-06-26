Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,135 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.2% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.41.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $129.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 307.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

