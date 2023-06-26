AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $181.37 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $199.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,475 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

