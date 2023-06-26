Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 333.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 215,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,790 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Avantor by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 52,801 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Avantor by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 102,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:AVTR opened at $19.67 on Monday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,407. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.