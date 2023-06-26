Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 727 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $422.09 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $439.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 219.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.49.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,988 shares of company stock worth $148,368,561 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.19.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

