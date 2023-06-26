Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 249 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 2.4 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $65.27 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.98.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.76%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 30, 2023, we own or have an interest in 448 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 170,965 sites.

