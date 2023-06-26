Beacon Financial Group Sells 740 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $435.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $445.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $421.79 and a 200-day moving average of $407.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

