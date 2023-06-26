Beacon Financial Group Sells 848 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.
V opened at $229.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $430.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
