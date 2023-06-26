Beacon Financial Group Sells 993 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,715 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $88.10 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $160.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.