Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,976 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,015 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
IVV stock opened at $435.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $421.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $445.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
