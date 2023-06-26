Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,976 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,015 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IVV stock opened at $435.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $421.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $445.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.