Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,602 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,203,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4 %

DIS opened at $88.10 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.95.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

