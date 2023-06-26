Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.63 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $186.07 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $256.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

