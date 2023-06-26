Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 114 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $135.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $239.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.10 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

