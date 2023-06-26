Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 135,805 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 470,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,805 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 3.1% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $50,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.8 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

MRK stock opened at $114.60 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $290.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

