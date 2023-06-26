Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

BLMN stock opened at $25.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

