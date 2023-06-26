Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Booking were worth $84,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,623.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,786.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,644.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,462.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Argus raised their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,759.80.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

