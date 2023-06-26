Boothe Investment Group Inc. Buys 1,049 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.8% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 38.9% during the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 121,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,552,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 92,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 167,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 854,930 shares of company stock worth $29,996,488 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $122.34 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

