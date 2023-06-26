Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $107.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $85.54 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.42.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 93.07%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $452,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $452,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $557,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,882,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,513 shares of company stock worth $11,327,453. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.