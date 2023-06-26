Bowman & Co S.C. Buys 660 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.4% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $300.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $294.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

