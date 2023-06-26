Bowman & Co S.C. Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,756 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $35.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $38.27. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

