Brave Asset Management Inc. Purchases 21,798 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,798 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,994 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.2% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 18,854 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 185,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,110,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 78.1% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 29,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 31.2% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.41.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $129.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 307.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

