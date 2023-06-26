Bremer Bank National Association Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 472,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group lifted its stake in AbbVie by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,025,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $135.92 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.10 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.96 and a 200 day moving average of $151.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.