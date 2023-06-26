Bridge Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $186.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $256.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.29. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

