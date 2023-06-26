Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $987,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $422.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 219.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $337.91 and its 200-day moving average is $255.49. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $439.90.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,988 shares of company stock worth $148,368,561. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.19.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.