Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,335,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 854,930 shares of company stock valued at $29,996,488 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $122.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.21. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.