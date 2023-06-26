Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $3.61 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.8% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.9 %

XOM opened at $102.40 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $414.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

