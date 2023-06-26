Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 848,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,187 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $58,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $65.04 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $136.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

