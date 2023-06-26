Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

BURL stock opened at $157.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.56. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.76.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

