Burt Wealth Advisors Acquires 162 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,358,000 after purchasing an additional 354,084 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $151.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.58.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.