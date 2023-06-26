Cambridge Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $151.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $286.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.94 and its 200 day moving average is $165.58. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

