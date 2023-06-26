Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,926.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,186,000 after buying an additional 130,367 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2,118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 61,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 58,940 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $123.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $129.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.33 and a 200-day moving average of $103.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 877,364 shares of company stock worth $30,371,135. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

