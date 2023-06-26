Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,885,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,411 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $71,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $24,214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $835,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $26.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $27.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.