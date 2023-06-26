Cascade Investment Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE MRK opened at $114.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $290.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.