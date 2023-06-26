Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 1,572 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

CVX stock opened at $151.35 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $286.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.94 and a 200 day moving average of $165.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

