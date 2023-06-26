Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Holdings Trimmed by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 320,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at $87,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGAU opened at $5.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.82. Centerra Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -18.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGAU shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Securities upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.64.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

