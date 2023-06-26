Chapin Davis Inc. Sells 7,711 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chapin Davis Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,711 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 854,930 shares of company stock valued at $29,996,488 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $122.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.21. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.