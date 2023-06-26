Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,101 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $222.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $201.65 and a one year high of $283.09. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.62 and a 200-day moving average of $240.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.67.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total transaction of $1,396,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,881.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total value of $1,396,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,881.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.40, for a total value of $1,851,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,374 shares of company stock valued at $29,860,999. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.