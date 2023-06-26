Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,162 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Unilever by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,649 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,061,000 after acquiring an additional 758,405 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Unilever by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,853,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,744,000 after acquiring an additional 144,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Unilever by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,882,000 after purchasing an additional 43,517 shares during the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $51.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.53. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

