Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 386 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,801.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,795 shares of company stock worth $21,180,395. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

LECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.17.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $189.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.03 and a 200-day moving average of $165.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $197.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 31.96%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.