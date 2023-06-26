Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 4,740 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of OTIS opened at $86.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.74. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $89.30.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

