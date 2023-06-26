Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 17,446 Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Impinj by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Impinj by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $86.99 on Monday. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.52.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In related news, Director Steve Sanghi purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $363,869.67. Following the sale, the executive now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,611.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Sanghi purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $1,997,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,973 shares of company stock worth $2,680,816 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

