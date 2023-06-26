Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,908 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $39,429,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1,087.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,211,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,652 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,174,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after buying an additional 632,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,530,000 after buying an additional 561,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $41.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.26. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $48.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $240.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

ALGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

