Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 352.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $25.85 on Monday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $33.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.95.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet cut DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

