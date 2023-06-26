Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Timken by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TKR opened at $84.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.54. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.34.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. Timken had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 23.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,248,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.78.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Further Reading

