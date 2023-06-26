Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,481 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 18.7% in the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 600,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 94,479 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 84,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $88.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.95. The company has a market cap of $160.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

