Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,972,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,438,000 after acquiring an additional 191,477 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,258,000 after purchasing an additional 371,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Natera by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 577,106 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,690,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP increased its position in Natera by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,685,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,895,000 after buying an additional 1,260,357 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

In other Natera news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 1,767 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $89,374.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,050.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Natera news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $89,374.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at $436,050.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $245,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 514,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,289,470.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,889 shares of company stock worth $1,320,677 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $51.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.31.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. The business had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

