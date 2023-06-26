Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $454.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $429.10 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

