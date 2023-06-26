Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after acquiring an additional 138,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after buying an additional 2,076,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,608,000 after buying an additional 92,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,326,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,527,065,000 after buying an additional 100,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,397,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,377,416,000 after acquiring an additional 153,727 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $185.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.94. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24. The stock has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.