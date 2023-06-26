Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $27.72 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 260,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,996 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.1% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $27,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $114.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 57.03%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

