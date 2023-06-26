Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,606 shares of company stock valued at $11,430,333. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $456.95 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $482.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $420.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.54. The company has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. KLA’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. BNP Paribas lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.53.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

